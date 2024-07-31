Elizabeth Banks details ‘super scary’ near-death experience on set

Elizabeth Banks would probably have died had a crew member not finally noticed her

Elizabeth Banks feels lucky to be alive.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, the 55-year-old actress recounted a frightening experience on set of her new movie, Skincare, where she nearly choked to death while “alone” in her trailer during her lunch break.

The Hunger Games star explained that a “little green pea” became lodged in her throat, rendering her unable to breathe. Panicked and unable to make any noise, she threw open her trailer door in hopes of finding help.

Luckily for Banks, a crew member named Julius quickly came to her aid and calmly performed the Heimlich manoeuvre, which ultimately saved her life.

“He had to do it twice,” Banks recalled. “His name is Julius. He is my guardian angel. Julius, I love you,” she further gushed with gratitude.

The Emmy-nominated actress emphasised the importance of knowing this life-saving technique, clarifying certain misconceptions about the safety of the manoeuvre.

“They’re dying, so crack a rib if you have to,” she urged, adding, “I would’ve been fine with a cracked rib. I literally couldn’t breathe, and it was super scary.”