Gwyneth Paltrow shines in striped dress during Hamptons shopping with Sheryl Berkoff

Gwyneth Paltrow stuns during Hamptons shopping.

Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads with her chic and effortless style as she enjoyed a Saturday shopping spree in the Hamptons with close friend Sheryl Berkoff.

The actress dazzled in a flowing blue and white striped maxi dress that featured a daring low scoop neckline, offering a hint of cleavage.



Her long blonde hair was sleek and straight, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Her close friend, 63-year-old Crow, made a statement with denim cutoff shorts, a navy shirt, and a snakeskin belt.



Their outing reignited interest in a previously shared revelation from Paltrow. In a 2020 interview on Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast, Paltrow openly discussed how Crow had played a surprising role in her teenage years by teaching her about oral sex.

Paltrow recounted meeting Crow when she was just 15 or 16, while Crow was working on makeup for Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner.

The two formed a close bond, with Crow providing both personal and unconventional advice during their time together on set.