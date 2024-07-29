Khloe Kardashian playfully mocks sister Kim's glamorous outfit

Kim Kardashian gives a cheeky response to sister Kim’s outfit

Khloe Kardashian has a cheeky response to sister Kim’s outfit, which she wore at her son Tatum’s second birthday party.

The Good American co-founder teased her sister for sporting a long sparkling gold gown, referring to her as 'Golden Globe.'

As soon as the 43-year-old SKIMS founder entered the hallway of Tatum’s dinosaur-themed birthday, Khloe exclaimed, "Oh wowee! The Golden Globe is here."

To which, the reality star responded, "I'm moving, I either had one fancy or workout clothes. What do you want?”

The mom-of-two, who shares two kids, son Tatum and daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson said, "No you are the party, I love this."

Khloe documented the event on her Instagram stories, offering insight into the décor, snacks, and other activities of the birthday bash.

In addition, the entrance was decorated with a blue, green, pale pink and white balloon arch, and Khloe also placed a door sign that read "Tatum Two-a-Saurus."

Meanwhile, Kim, who stole the limelight with her stunning outfit, took to her Instagram to share the outdoor décor of her nephew's special day with her 361M followers.

She said, "Oh my gosh guys look there are dinosaur feet" as she documented the extravagant event.