Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on 'same page' amid major life change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been on the same page about their declining popularity, claimed a royal expert.



The couple, who left the royal family in 2020, has made it to the negative headlines due to their controversial statements and moves against the senior royal figures.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been making it to the positive polls and receiving backlash from the royal fans.

Most recently, King Charles' son accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service despite being called underserving and privileged enough for the notable honour.

Speaking of it, royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine, "It might have been wiser either to decline, or to nominate one of his Invictus heroes as a worthy winner."

She added, "I suppose Americans have now got used to the novelty of having a British prince making his home in their country, and inevitably some of the gloss is wearing off. But Harry remains an immensely likeable man, and I’m sure his personality makes him as popular as ever with people he associates with."

Jennie believes Harry does not take a "great deal of interest in random polls about their popularity..."

However, the expert claimed that "media savvy Meghan" might find it harder to swallow the pill of constant criticism by royal fans.