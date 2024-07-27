Nelly Furtado credits daughter for saving her from auto-tune disaster

Nelly Furtado's daughter Nevis, 20, played a crucial role in shaping her mother's upcoming album, 7.
In a recent interview with NME, Furtado revealed that Nevis acted as an unofficial A&R representative, influencing the album's direction and even vetoing an auto-tuned track that didn't meet her approval.
"She’d literally be like, 'Mom, why are you using auto-tune on this song?' You think it sounds cool but it doesn’t,” Furtado told the magazine with a giggle adding that Nevis' recommendation made her reevaluate the course of her album.
“She also reminded me that people love my music because it’s three-dimensional," the Maneaterartist added, "which made me dig even deeper."
Furtado is ending a seven-year music drought with her upcoming album, 7.
The singer's extended break from music was largely due to focusing on her family, as she welcomed two new additions - a son and another daughter - since releasing her last album, The Ride, in 2017.
“I hadn’t set foot in a studio in about three years, but something told me I needed to get back in,” she told the publication.
"I knew I wanted to make an album that reminded me of the vibes and energy you get at a soundcheck when you hear your voice coming back at you loud from the speakers."
The singer announced her new album and released her latest single, Corazón, on July 11.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, she opened up about the personal nature of her music, saying: "This is going to sound strange and stupid but this isn’t a job for me. It’s super personal. Music is my whole language and life and love and blessing, so sometimes it’s hard for me to wrap that up in a bow."
"I first felt the energy of what 'Corazón' would become on a trip to Colombia with a couple of friends and then I kept on recording and four years later I have an album," she continued, "and it’s really always about the journey, honestly."
