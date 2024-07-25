Meghan Markle 'scandalous memoir' inevitable

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who has maintained a relatively low profile throughout the year, could return to the spotlight by writing a "scandlous memoir".



The Duchess of Sussex has "one arrow left in her quiver" to maintain "relevance", according to a royal commentator.



Royal commentator Maureen Callahan told GBN America: "It’s been rumoured for a long time that Meghan might write a memoir. There aren’t many things left that Meghan can pull out of her hat in terms of garnering some relevance."

The expert went on: "The Netflix deal is all but dead. She is doing a cooking show but I can’t imagine many will watch it. The only other arrow in her quiver would be to write a scandalous memoir. It makes sense."

The Sussexes public perception has seen a huge slump after their exit from the royal family.

Callahan explained: "It’s not just her popularity that continues to decline, it’s also her cultural relevance."

The former Suits star's popularity in the UK and US is still plummeting. Her brand debut in March helped boost her favourability with the American public slightly, however, it still stays far behind the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A poll of 1,500 US-eligible voters conducted by Redfield and Wilton for Newsweek back in May found that Meghan was liked by just 36 percent of adults and disliked by 24 percent.

However, Kate Middleton emerged as America's favourite royal once again as she was viewed positively by 45 percent and negatively by 13 percent of US adults, whereas future King William was liked by 40 percent and disliked by 12 percent. While, Harry was viewed favorably by 42 percent and unfavorably by 18.