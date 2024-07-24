Hailey Bieber explains why she’s not ‘super close’ to her family

Hailey Bieber reveals her relationship with her family: Deets inside

Hailey Bieber has recently shared she’s not close with her family at this point in her life.



Speaking to W Magazine, the model, who is expecting her first child with singer Justin Bieber, said, “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent.”

“But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin, discussed about her “fairly normal childhood” with her father and uncles Alec, Danny and Billy Baldwin.

She mentioned, “I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”

Hailey stated, “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey explained what was the reason behind her distance from her family.

“I started traveling the world, making my own money. I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own … That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly,” recalled the model.

Earlier in a 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, Hailey disclosed that her relationship with her family remained “tight-knit”.

At the time, the model dished, “Being close to my own has helped me so much in this industry. It’s great to have those strong ties.”