Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK plans get new surprising update

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s make final decision on their UK base

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were reportedly looking for a residence in UK, have given up on their search for a homebase.



The Duke of Sussex is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office, where he is challenging them over his security concerns. In the current scenario, Harry cannot hire tax-payer funded police security.

The Sussexes were searching for a part-time home near Windsor, following their eviction from Frogmore Cottage, but ended up halting it altogether, per a source quoted The Express.

“Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” the insider said.

“He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search. However, the court process seems to be taking its time.”

Prince Harry was particularly keen on having a residence in his home country so he wouldn’t have to stay in hotels, which he had to resort to in the past year.

Earlier this year, Harry lost his case against the UK Home Office as the London High Court ruled to strip the Sussexes of taxpayer-funded UK security protection.

Harry was ordered to pay 90% of the UK Home Office’s legal costs for defending the court’s initial ruling.