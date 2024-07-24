Adjoa Andoh slams ‘Bridgerton’ for failing to improve treatment of black actors

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, has spoken out against the show's production team for inadequate lighting of black actors.



Despite the show's success, Andoh claims that it has not improved the treatment of black actors in the industry.

The actress disclosed previously that, even on Bridgerton, black actors—including her—were not properly lighted in sequence.

According to Daily Mail, she acknowledged that she found it tiring but clarified that it was an issue with all sets on Thursday's Stirring It Up podcast.

Adjoa also admitted that, despite her irritation, things were improving, but she felt that she shouldn't have to struggle for it and that she should just "come and do her work."

As previously reported, during an episode of their popular show, the actress talked with Miquita Oliver and her mother Andi about her career and prejudice.

The actress has also performed in films, television shows, and theatre. According to the outlet, she claimed that the bigotry she encountered prevented her from feeling powerful in her work.

Regarding Bridgerton, Adjoa also disclosed on the podcast that she had collaborated extensively with Shonda Rhimes, the author of the game, to enhance Lady Danury's backstory by including information about her West African ancestry.

It is noteworthy to remark that the fourth season of the Netflix series has been confirmed, with the announcement that "Benedict’s story is coming next season."