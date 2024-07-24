Ben Affleck's guilty feast revealed amid divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is allegedly finding comfort in fast food following his separation from Jennifer Lopez.



Sources claim he has been ordering large quantities of food, including multiple pizzas at once, while residing in his upscale Brentwood residence.

Brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and sugary coffee drinks with whipped cream on top are satisfying Affleck's sweet tooth.

"It's doubtful he's had a vegetable in weeks. Clearly, it's beginning to catch up to him," one source explained.

According to insiders, the Batman star was relieved to be free of fitness obsessive JLo, 55, who insisted on a rigorous diet and exercise schedule.

"Jennifer is in the best shape of her life with a punishing workout ethic that's admirable from afar - but for Ben, it was torture. She pushed Ben out of bed at 5am to hit the gym with her every day."

Affleck now relishes his independence, eating and sleeping whenever he pleases. He gives in to his cravings for pizza and chicken wings and recognises the delivery men by name.

"When Ben's first marriage to Jennifer Garner fell apart, he consoled himself by pigging out on junk food and packed on considerable weight. Now, history seems to be repeating itself!" an insider added.

The rumour that Affleck is afraid of the fallout from his breakup with Lopez precedes the news of his excess.

According to insiders, Lopez struggles with closure, therefore Affleck is concerned about the possible consequences of a divorce.

"She insisted they wear their rings, then she had a fit over him moving his stuff out. No wonder he's a wreck!" said an insider.