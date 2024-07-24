Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman dish on their unbreakable bond

Inside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's unbreakable bond

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman offered an inside scoop on their long-lasting friendship just days ahead of the release of their joint project, Deadpool & Wolverine.

During an exclusive conversation with Entertainment Tonight’s Spilling the E-Tea, Hugh, who first met Ryan in 2008 on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, revealed the best thing about their friendship.

He said, "I could literally tell you anything and also how I feel both of us - I'm stealing a little bit 'cause you described this perfectly - we are genuinely rooting for each other in every aspect of our lives."

Ryan nodded in agreement as he pointed out that their bond is the “hallmark of a truly great friendship” that most people look up to.

The Greatest Showman actor didn’t miss out on the chance to pull his friend’s leg as he reflected on another favourite aspect of their friendship.

He inquired, "And your money, if I could say that."

To which, Ryan quickly replied, “Yes, of course.”

Hugh went on to tease his friend, adding, "You have a lot of money and if I'm ever short - which is often - [you spot me]."

Ryan recently opened up to People Magazine about friendship, comparing it to “having a partner or a marriage.”

He told the outlet at the time, "I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage.

"I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about [wife] Blake [Lively]. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected."

The playful duo will next appear in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine that is slated to release on July 26, 2024.