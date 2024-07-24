‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 4 key art unveils guest stars

Only Murders in the Building features trio, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building teased a Hollywood storyline, revealing guest stars for the fourth season via key art unveiled by Hulu and Disney+.

According to Deadline, the latest artwork for the series, starring Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, highlights that the podcast within the show is "Now a major murder picture."

In addition, some famous faces will round out the guest appearances throughout the upcoming season, revolving around the trio.

The guest stars set to appear include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, and Zach Galifianakis.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is slated to return to screens on August 27, picking up from where the previous season left off in the aftermath of the events between Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki.



Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio is gearing up for a film about the Only Murders podcast.

Only Murders in the Building was co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman also executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.