Prince Harry ignites feud with Kate Middleton over ‘petty’ move

Prince Harry has been labelled 'petty' for overshadowing Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince George’s special day with the Invictus Games announcement.

For the unversed, it has been revealed that the Duke of Sussex will bring the Invictus Games to the UK in 2027.

The upcoming tournament will be held in Birmingham, marking the former working royal’s return to his homeland.

However, this update came amid George's 11th birthday which seemingly ignited a feud between Harry and his estranged brother and sister-in-law.

Now, speaking of this new drama, former GB News host Dan Wootton strongly criticised the Sussexeses for allegedly spoiling the young royal’s big day.



During his Outspoken program, he said, "This is also really terrible. Prince Harry upstaged young Prince George's lovely birthday release of those pictures by Catherine Middleton by announcing on the same day that the Invictus Games are going to be held in Birmingham in 2027."

He added, "It does just show you how pathetic Prince Harry is. He knew it was George's birthday, he knew the picture was going to be released. He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement. It's just pathetic gameplaying yet again."

Not only that, Meghan Markle has also been accused of stealing the limelight from Kate and William's son on his birthday by being papped at a posh restaurant in Montecito with former Hollywood actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.