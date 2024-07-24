Tom Hanks’ son Chet 'grew up feeling worthless'

Chet Hanks on 'worthless' childhood

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, reflected on his childhood, and how having famous parents affected his social life as a kid.



“I’ll tell you something about my childhood,” Chet, 33, opened up during the Tuesday, July 23, episode of MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, while enjoying a game of Uno with the rest of the cast.

“People think that being Tom Hanks’ son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s—t,” Chet said, “I actually grew up feeling completely f—king worthless.”

However, the musician didn’t put the blame of the experience on his famous parents, and considered his peers and strangers in the surrounding responsible.

“People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and be treated like everybody else,” he told his costars, including Kim Zolciak Biermann, Josie Canseco and O.T. Genasis.

“But what am I supposed to do? Walk through the doors and be all meek and timid? That was a mind f—k for me to deal with.”

Chet continued, “If you do walk in through the door and you’re like, ‘Here I am mother f—ker,’ then it’s like, ‘Oh look at you arrogant son of a b–tch.’ I did internalize all that negativity. Maybe I am f—king worthless, you know what I’m saying?”

Chet called it a “battle for me mentally and emotionally just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye and say, ‘What’s up? I’m Chet.’”