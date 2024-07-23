Meghan Markle set for big surprise amid Prince Harry’s UK return

Over the years, Prince Harry has proved his dedication towards his Invictus Games Foundation, and now it will be entering its new era.



The Duke of Sussex, who founded the games in 2014, announced that the next games in 2027 will be held in Birmingham, which will see Harry return to the UK once again, but for a longer period than mere 24 hours.

However, this also poses a dilemma for Meghan Markle, who has not stepped into the UK after the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Harry is also estranged from his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, given their growing rift, especially after the release of 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare.

As far as invitations go, Meghan was invited to attend the King Charles coronation in 2023 but Prince Harry went solo to the occasion. Moreover, none of the members of the royal family attended the Invictus Games 10-year anniversary which was held just a stone throw away from the Buckingham Palace.

According to GB News’ Svar Nanan-Sen, this could be a time to end the royal rift, which will come as a surprise. The Duchess of Sussex's support for Harry may end up outweighing her dislike for the royals.

However, the possibility remains that the ties will stay frosty as Meghan continues with her absence from the UK.

Royal Reporter Richard Palmer tweeted, “The Invictus Games, perhaps Prince Harry’s greatest achievement, is returning to the UK. Will Meghan accompany Harry here in 2027? Will the King and other members of the Royal Family attend the games? Prepare for years of speculative stories.”