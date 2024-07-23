Brazilian TV actor Thommy Schiavo falls to his death from balcony at 39

Thommy Schiavo passes away at 39

Brazilian TV actor Tommy Schiavo died at the age of 39 after falling off his balcony.

According to the Mato Grosso Civil Police, the star seemingly fell from his second-floor apartment in Cuiabá on Saturday, July, 20.

The actor, who was casually sitting on the balcony in the surveillance footage reviewed by police, was later spotted lying on the floor before he lost his balance and fell over.

Although the actor had a great time drinking with friends before he returned to his apartment, Thommy was later found with his face upside down, resulting in zero to none injuries.

His dad Horacio Ramos revealed in a heartbreaking encounter that Thommy had just completed filming a new TV series when the actor’s friends insisted on breaking the tragic news.

During a conversation with TV Fronteira, he said, "It's a painful moment, it hurts so much that there's no way to explain it. We spoke every day, every day it was 'good morning, good afternoon', he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything. He was such a dear person. Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone.”

"The people at Globo are all in shock there. He is a very loved person at Globo. He went there and won over the people, with his simple, humble way. Loved by everyone."

The actor was known for his role in Pantanal, which aired in 2021.