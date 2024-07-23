Lady Gaga rumoured to perform at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Lady Gaga ignites performance rumours

Lady Gaga has ignited rumours of performing at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.



The songstress was spotted arriving in the French capital just days ahead of the biggest event in the world.

Gaga, whose Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose in A Star in Born, is famously loved amongst fans, which she also performed during her Las Vegas residency Jazz and Piano, has sparked speculations that she is rehearsing her performance for the Opening Ceremony.

Other stars included rumoured to be performing are R&B star Aya Nakamura and Celine Dion.

However, theatre director Thomas Jolly, who designed the show along the Seine River that runs through the city, didn’t spoil the name of the performers during an interview with Associated Press.

“All I can tell you is that it will be very meaningful for the artists that will perform,” he told the outlet.

The Opening ceremony is going to take place outside of a stadium for the first time in history.

The rumours of Gaga’s performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony come amid the singer’s busy schedule, that includes her latest movie Joker: Folie à Deux with her playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to 2019’s Joker, releasing this October.

She is also recording her seventh studio album at the time.

“I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs,” Gaga said, adding about the upcoming album, “It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before.”