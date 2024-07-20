Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's pal already tired of their marital woes

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's pal already salty about their marital woes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is reportedly experiencing challenges, leading to rumours of a potential split.



Despite tying the knot in 2022, the couple is said to be struggling with differences in managing their work and media attention.



Additionally, Affleck's friends and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are allegedly growing tired of his behaviour amidst these issues.

The Pearl Harbour star just moved into a $100,000 flat in Brentwood, California.

Lopez, on the other hand, hasn't been seen with him since the beginning of the year, though she still spends time with her stepdaughter.

Jennifer Garner has battled to support him in his second attempt at marriage as someone who was deeply involved in his life following their marriage from 2005 to 2018, but she is now starting to feel the need to back off as it starts to negatively impact her own relationship with John Miller.

"Jen's always been a problem solver," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But Ben's problems with J.Lo are beginning to cause tensions with John, and that's the last thing she wants.

"Jen let Ben know it's his mess to clean up alone - and she's out of it. He's officially on his own."

Miller, 46, is said to have become irritated with Garner's time commitment to Affleck, which has lost them weekends and quality time together as she practically serves as the middle-aged man's marriage counsellor.

Relationship counsellor Dr Gilda Carle advises Garner to keep her attention on her marriage to Miller and to steer clear of any recollections of her breakup with Affleck that might come back as a result of the current circumstances.

"Jen is in love with a stable businessman," Carle told the outlet. "Her kids are becoming independent.

"Ben's constant chaos is regurgitating painful memories of their divorce. Moving away from Ben is a healthy move for her - and her relationship with Mr. Miller."