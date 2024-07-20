Inside Margot Robbie’s festive life being pregnant

On a hot and sunny day, Margot Robbie surprised her fans by treating them to a meal and an open bar.



On Friday, July 19, at The Ivy Chelsea Garden, the 34-year-old actress was photographed with her husband Tom Ackerly.

Using Papa Salt Coastal Gin, the Barbie star treated the restaurant's customers to a special drink.

In a video recorded by one of the diners using the TikTok app, the Suicide Squad actress is seen making a toast and waving to the people seated outside.

While she is standing in front of the dinners, she said, “We made this gin for you to enjoy in the sun, with friends, so this is the perfect setting.”

“Enjoy your drink with us. Have one for me! Cheers!” Robbie added.

The Babylon actress showed off her tiny baby bump wearing an oversized blazer with a black crop top.

She also wore open-toe sandals and stone-washed, baggy pants.

For those who are unaware, the Barbie actress was photographed showing off her baby bump in photos that the Daily Mail was able to obtain. This led to speculation that she was pregnant.

Later, a People Magazine article that cited several sources verified the information.