Bruce Springsteen achieves billionaire status after record catalog sale

Bruce Springsteen tops 65.5 million US album sales.

Bruce Springsteen, the iconic musician known for hits like Born in the U.S.A., has officially achieved billionaire status, as reported by Forbes on Friday.

The American business magazine estimated his net worth at approximately $1.1 billion, although representatives for the singer did not confirm this figure.

This milestone comes less than three years after Springsteen, at 74 years old, sold his extensive music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for an estimated $500-$550 million.

The deal encompassed both his songwriting and recordings, marking a significant financial move for the 20-time Grammy winner.

In addition to his catalog sale, Springsteen has amassed a substantial fortune through extensive global touring.

Last year alone, he sold over 1.6 million concert tickets, resulting in a revenue of $380 million, according to Variety.

Throughout his illustrious journey, he has released 21 studio albums, 23 live albums, 77 singles, and 66 music videos.



According to the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA), he has sold an impressive 65.5 million albums in the United States alone.