‘Downton Abbey’ cast reunites for ‘Hello, Dolly!’ ahead of third film

Jim Carter, Lesley Nicol, Phyllis Logan and Sophie McShera reunite at the Hello, Dolly! opening night

The Downton Abbey stars fueled the anticipated for the upcoming third film as they posed for a photo.

People reported on Thursday, July 18, that Jim Carter (Carson), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Carson) and Sophie McShera (Daisy) reunited at the opening night of Hello, Dolly! At the London Palladium in London, England.

The award-winning play is up for a limited summer session and runs until September 14.

The cast members of the much-loved British drama series were joined by Carter’s daughter Bessie, who most recently played Prudence Featherington in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Carter's daughter and Bridgerton actress also posed together with Downton Abbey cast

The Downton Abbey actors flashed bright smiles as they posed together at the red carpet of the event before the forthcoming instalment.

Earlier in May, it was announced that a third film spin-off is on the horizon following Downton Abbey 2019 and Downton Abbey: A New Era 2022.

Apart from the film, Downton Abbey, the series, premiered in 2010 and aired for six seasons before it came to its end in 2015.

Additionally, the returning cast, including Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, will be joined by newly minted actors Alessandro Nivolo, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson and Simon Russell Beale.