Kate Middleton shares new photos with heartfelt statement

Kensington Palace has released a new statement of Princess Kate hours after King Charles, Queen Camilla's powerful show.

The Princess of Wales, who received standing ovation at Wimbledon during her second official public appearance since cancer diagnosis, took to Instagram on Thursday (July 18) to share her pictures with a meaningful message to express her true feelings about "power of nature" and "wellbeing".

Princess Kate expressed her support for a cause close to her heart. She also posted a picture of a place she has visited in the past.



In her message, Kate said: "I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world."

She continued: "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."

The future Queen concluded: "I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."



The venture in central London, which opened to the public on Thursday, aims to support urban nature, scientific research and education and contains a brand-new bronze dinosaur.



It features two gardens – the Nature Discovery Garden and the Evolution Garden – over five acres wrapped around the museum's site in South Kensington and tells the story of the changing natural world. The £25 million project is expected to be one of the most intensively studied urban nature sites globally.

Kate Middleton's message comes just hours after King Charles historic speech to the Parliament.

