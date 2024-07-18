Meghan Markle set for big celebration with Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all excited to celebrate a major milestone of their friend with Princess Lilibet.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry's new honour.

The Hollywood mogul, who's Harry and Meghan's close friend and their youngest child Princess Lilibet's godfather, is set to receive a prestigious accolade this December.

Perry will be honoured at the star-studded Paley Honors gala in Beverly Hills on December 4, where he'll be presented with the organisation's most esteemed award for his contributions to the media industry.

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's parents are among the chairs of the Paley Centre alongside other luminaries such as Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Taraji P. Henson, George Lucas, and Kerry Washington, will likely be in attendance to witness Perry's momentous occasion.



Reacting to the honour, Perry expressed his gratitude to The Hollywood Reporter saying: "Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media."

The bond between the California-based couple and Perry stretches back to 2018, prior to the royal nuptials. In a touching gesture, Perry had offered the former Suits star support and guidance whenever she might need it.



It is not wrong to say that Perry has engraved his name in the hearts of Harry and Meghan after he extended his Los Angeles residency to the couple during their initial move to America, despite them having never met in person before.

When the couple eventually relocated to their own dwelling in Montecito, Perry even celebrated his friends' milestone by presenting them with a grand piano as a housewarming gift.



Lilibet Diana Mountbatten was named after her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was also known as Lilibet by her loved ones. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.