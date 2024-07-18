Channing Tatum reveals unique prep for 'Blink Twice'

Channing Tatum has revealed that preparing for his role in Blink Twice was a unique experience unlike any of his previous roles.



In an interview with Total Film, Tatum opened up about starring in his fiancée Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, where he plays tech billionaire Slater King in the mystery thriller.

"It's the first time I've ever played anyone [like this]," Tatum explained, highlighting the character's darkness.

"Every character I play, I usually have some sort of love for or a connection to," he added but noted that this role was different.

"I don't think I'll ever tell anybody what I had to create inside my head to play this person," Tatum said, hinting at the character's complexity. "He's a psychopath."

Blink Twice follows Slater when he asks cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie), whom he meets at his fundraising gala, to go on an idyllic private island holiday with him and his buddies. But as odd things start happening on the island, Frida starts to doubt reality.

Additionally, Kravitz told the magazine that the characters' being stranded in a foreign country only served to heighten the suspenseful tension that pervaded the whole movie.

“It was really more about power dynamics,” The Batman actress explained. “And trying to create a situation where the characters were isolated. That, in my mind, is the scariest situation you could be in – whether you’re trapped in the back of a car, in a closet, or in a dark room at a party. À la Lord of the Flies, I was trying to find an environment where the characters had to stay and deal with the crumbling of the power dynamics.”