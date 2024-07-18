Kim Kardashian gets candid about her mental health after breakdown

Kim Kardashian is exploring the impact of past trauma on her mental health.



In a candid conversation with her sister Khloé Kardashian on the July 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she's been attending therapy sessions and has had significant breakthroughs.

She also opened up about the lasting effects of the 2016 Paris robbery, sharing how the traumatic experience has left deep emotional scars.

"[My therapist] was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" she recalled.

"So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

After hearing her account, Khloé, 40, speculated that the Paris heist might have been the traumatic event that caused her to maintain her composure.

"You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic," she explained, recalling how Kim would freak out over small things like someone touching her clothes. "You became calm."

"You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s," Khloé continued. "You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

"That's when it started. It doesn't take a f***ing detective to figure that one out," she added.