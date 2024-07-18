Whoopi Goldberg shares humorous story of honouring her mother at Disneyland

Whoopi Goldberg shared a unique and humorous story about how she honoured her late mother, Emma Harris, on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 10.

Goldberg, 68, revealed that she spread her mother's ashes at Disneyland, prefacing the story with "No one should do this" and emphasising "Don't do it" to the audience's amusement.

"My mother loved Disneyland, and so we took her to Disneyland," she explained. "And when I was a kid, the World's Fair was here, and it was the introduction of Small World, and she loved Small World."

Goldberg said she would "scoop some of her up" and fake a severe illness by sneezing a lot. This would help spread her mother's ashes.

The TV personality admitted that she dispersed the ashes close to the "flowers where it says Disneyland" using the same technique.

Goldberg revealed to presenter Seth Meyers that she had "told them I did it," therefore her actions were not kept a secret for very long.

"I wanted to make sure, actually, that I hadn't done something that was dangerous 'cause it hadn't occurred to me. But there's a reason they don't want ashes just floatin' around," she said.

The talk show host, who was honoured as a Disney Legend in 2017, revealed that she and her brother had always wanted to visit Disneyland as children, but their mother had never been able to get tickets during a December episode of The View.

"I took her," recalled Goldberg. "The first time I went was in the early '80s, but my mother had always said, 'I'm going to take you and Clyde' — that’s my brother — 'I'm gonna take you to Disneyland,' and she never could afford to do it."