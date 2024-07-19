Alabama Barker’s ‘on weight-loss medication’, ‘I photograph so ugly’

Alabama Barker admits taking “weight-loss medication”

Alabama Barker admits taking “weight-loss medication” and also the reason for doing so.



Travis Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler’s 18-year-old daughter confessed to trying to lose through drugs in a recent clip recorded in selfie style, while she applied makeup.

“I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my God — you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly,'” Alabama shared.

“And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that.”

“But I’m on weight-loss medication,” Barker made the admission, “because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”

Sharing the details, she did not name the drug she is using for weight loss.

Alabama’s revelation comes after her mother admitted that she took Mounjaro to deal with the weight she gained after “eat[ing] the pain away” when both her parents died in 2023.

“I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s–t,” Moakler told People. “I was so devastated, and I missed my f–king mom and dad.”