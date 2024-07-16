King Charles' secret weapon Sophie set to rock palace with game-changing move

Duchess Sophie, who has been dubbed as King Charles' "secret weapon", is said to be becoming key player in the monarch's new look royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are said to be "serious contenders" to move into Royal Lodge, the current home of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The royal couple, who have won hearts with dedication and loyalty to the King, have "thrown a spanner in the works" as "all hell is breaking loose" amid looming royal crunch talks, according to sources.

King Charles is said to be determined to send the Duke of York to Frogmore Cottage. However from Royal Lodge. However, Andrew, 64, is reluctant to leave his luxury 30-room mansion in Windsor, where he has lived since 2003.

The disgraced royal has cited his 75-year lease as an excuse for staying at Royal Lodge, the former home of the late Queen Mother.



Sophie and Prince Edward could become "caretakers" of Royal Lodge, according to a new report.

"Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job. They’ve completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla," an insider told Woman's Day Magazine.



"Needless to say, all hell’s broken loose and if it’s not sorted out soon, there is a push for William to step in and take back the Lodge, just to settle what’s becoming a very uncomfortable fraternal war."



Royal author Gareth Russell previously shared his thoughts on the situation in conversation with GB News, saying: "The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again.

"They seem quite content where they are. It could be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

On the other hand, King Charles has been trying to convince his brother to move into the Harry and Meghan's former royal residence.

Andrew and Fergie were allowed to remain in Royal Lodge following the Duchess of York's cancer diagnosis in 2023. The Duke of York reportedly wants to keep the property as an inheritance for his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

But the King is said to be concerned that Queen Camilla will need a home after his death, so he wants to ensure she is set up for life in Windsor. Now sources claim Sophie and Edward will take the key as caretakers of the property.