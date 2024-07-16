Katy Perry addresses fan's racy question about Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry playfully opened up to her Instagram followers about her fiancé Orlando Bloom's enduring romance and his 'magic' touch.



This comes after she faced backlash in July for reconciling with producer Dr Luke during an Instagram live session, where she also candidly addressed a fan's racy question.

According to US Weekly, a fan asked, “Tell us about Orlando's Magic Stick,” while Katy answered before snorting with laughter, according to a clip saved on TikTok.

In regards to this, as per the reports by Daily Mail, Katy responded by saying, “Well, we've been together for a while. So I guess he’s got the magic in him!”

She laughed, as reported in the earlier newspaper, but her expression quickly changed to one of seriousness as she signed on, "No, it's really his heart," referring to her partner Orlando.

In addition, Perry mentioned her daughter Daisy Dove when he said he gave her the "greatest gift ever."

The singer recorded the Instagram live session before jetting off to St. Tropez with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, have had their share of ups and downs but rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019."