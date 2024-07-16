Armie Hammer reflects on 'walking through hell' after public backlash

Armie Hammer, 37, has spoken out about his journey since 2021, when allegations of sexual and physical abuse led to the downfall of his Hollywood career.



In a recent interview on Bill Maher's Club Random on July 14, Hammer shared, "I've never been happier than I've ever been in my entire life."

He reflected on the challenging period, saying, "The good place only comes from walking through hell," and acknowledged the public's negative sentiment towards him, stating, "everyone just [decided] that they hate" him.

Hammer also revealed his progress in overcoming addictions, stating, "I'm sober" after seeking help in rehab for drugs, alcohol, and s*x.

“Therapy for me has been a life changer,” he explained.

“I needed an adjustment… Here’s what I think would have happened had none of this gone on — the cataclysmic tectonic shift in my life wouldn’t have happened. My life would have kept going exactly as it was, and I know that would ultimately only lead in one place and that’s death.”

Hammer's ex-partners, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, made allegations in the 2022 documentary House of Hammer that he had sent them messages detailing cannibalistic fantasies about them.

Additionally, in April last year, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office launched an investigation into Hammer regarding sexual assault claims made by another woman, who accused him of rape.

However, the investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a case, and Hammer was not charged. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Maher, 68, questioned Hammer regarding the claims and his actions leading up to his split from Elizabeth Chambers, the mother of his two children.

“I cheated on my wife. I used people to make me feel better. I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being,” the Social Network star said. “There are things in my behaviour that I have to take accountability for, right? Because that is pivotal for me, learning and growing from it.”

Before being “cancelled,” he said, “My life was in motion. I was making a lot of money, I was drinking a lot, I was doing a lot of drugs, I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages. And I was also engaging in risky behaviour that, if you really think about it, was stupid… It was self-destruction.”