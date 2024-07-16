Nicolas Cage reflects on missing cast on The Dating Game at 14

Nicolas Cage discusses role inspirations.

Nicolas Cage, known for his diverse and often eccentric roles in film, recently shared an intriguing anecdote about his early career aspirations.

In an interview with the New Yorker for his upcoming film Longlegs, he revealed that his first-ever audition was for the game show The Dating Game when he was just 14 years old.

Surprisingly, he landed the role but was ultimately prevented from pursuing it by his father, August Coppola, brother of renowned director Francis Ford Coppola, who deemed him too young for the opportunity.

Reflecting on the experience, Cage expressed confidence in his audition performance, describing himself as "funny" and feeling capable enough to handle the gig.

Despite not being able to participate, the actor acknowledged the show's historical association with Rodney Alcala, an actual serial killer who appeared as a contestant, highlighting the complexity of human nature and public fascination with enigmatic personalities.

"I like complexity," Cage remarked, emphasizing his preference for roles that explore multifaceted characters like those in Longlegs.

He clarified, however, that he personally dislikes portraying characters involved in violence, indicating a deliberate choice in his acting career.

Throughout the interview, he delved into his affinity for roles that challenge traditional perceptions and embody the intricacies of human behavior, drawing parallels to iconic literary and cinematic figures such as Blanche DuBois from A Streetcar Named Desire and characters from Moonstruck.

Overall, Cage's revelations provide a glimpse into his early ambitions, his nuanced approach to acting, and his enduring fascination with characters that defy simple categorization in storytelling.

“I know that the phone’s going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after Longlegs,” adding that “it’s not really what I like to do. I don’t like violence. I don’t want to play people who are hurting people.”