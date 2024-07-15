Alicia Witt shares bizarre experience on set of 'Longlegs'

Alicia Witt reflects on her 'rare out-of-body' experience

Alicia Witt recently reflected on her "rare out-of-body" experience while filming Longlegs.

During a conversation with Collider, the 48-year-old actress, who portrays the role of a religious mother Ruth Parker in the new horror, recounted an instance while filming.

She told the outlet: "That was one of the rare out-of-body experiences that I've had over the course of my life. I had one with Melissa McBride on The Walking Dead — it happened to both of us. I had one with Michael Rapaport in 'Justified' in the finale scene."

"We were lost to the world. I had one with Al Pacino where he had to slap me on the face during the camera rolling because I was having a panic attack."

Spilling details on her experience with her upcoming project which is set in 1970 and tells the story of a young girl, Witt explained: "And I had one with Maika Monroe in that moment. We were in some other realm together. I was not expecting that. It happened."

In addition, the actress also admitted to having a dream about the mind-boggling scene from the starrer.

Alicia recalled: "The voice that came out of me wasn't mine. I remember looking at her from across the room as we went to our respective corners to get tidied up by the glam squad. I think it was cold out that day, so we were bundled up, and we kind of looked at each other like, 'What was that?'"

For the unversed, Longlegs is slated to have a limited run in cinemas ahead of its premiere on streaming platforms.