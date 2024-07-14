James Paxton reflects on ‘Twisters’ cameo: ‘It’s an emotional thing’

James Paxton cheers everyone on Twisters set to honour his father Bill Paxton's legacy

Bill Paxton’s son, James Paxton, opened up about his "emotional" experience during his Twisters cameo.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the son of the famous star from 1996’s Twister candidly shared how he felt after stepping into the project following his father’s death in 2017 at the age of 61.

"It took me a little bit of time to process it, just given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here," the 30-year-old actor explained.

"It’s an emotional thing," he continued, "It wasn’t something that I could really decode immediately, it took a little time just to process it, just the magnitude of it."

The actor, set to fill in his father’s shoes in Last Train to Fortune, also noted that he would cheer everyone on the set just like his father would if he was alive.

"I wanted to do something that really honours his presence in this new chapter and really do something for him," James said, adding, "And so it ended up feeling like the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there."

Additionally, Twisters is slated to hit the screens on Wednesday, July 17.