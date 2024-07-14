Amanda Abbington breaks silence on 'horrible' Strictly Come Dancing experience

Amanda Abbington recently reflected on her Strictly Come Dancing experience, referring to the show as "tough" and "horrible."
Speaking to The Sunday Times during a candid interview, the Sherlock star, who quit the show weeks into the 2023 series, opened up about the misconduct behind-the-scenes once and for all.
Recalling the 'horrible' experience, she explained: "I've had the worst experience. The show was tough and horrible, but the aftermath of it I was not expecting. It's been really brutal and it just hasn't stopped."
"It's been awful, just relentless. Death threats and rape threats for just standing up for something that I thought was wrong," she added.
In addition, Abbington told the outlet that it was crucial for her to speak out on the subject.
The 50-year-old explained: "When I'm in a rehearsal room I make sure that it's a place where everyone feels safe and feels like they're having a nice time. And that courtesy wasn't extended to me."
Clearing up the misconception that she left Strictly because of Giovanni Pernice, the outlet reported that she had a "medical scare" as per her statement, but emphasised that "she was grateful to be given a reason to escape."
