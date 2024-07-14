Karachi to receive light rain today, monsoon spell from next week: PMD

A view of overcast clouds over the provincial capital on July 22, 2023. — NNI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that the country's financial hub is likely to receive light rain in evening or night today.

It also said that a new monsoon spell will affect Sindh, including the metropolis from July 18 or 19.

Despite Karachi receiving some scattered rain earlier this week, the residents haven't had much respite from the heat and have been left sweltering in recent days.



With an 18-kilometre-per-hour sea breeze blowing in the city, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C to 36°C.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the city stood at 30.5°C.

Although the PMD has ruled out another heatwave in the megalopolis, it has said that the mercury is expected to rise in the next two to three days with temperatures of up to 37°C to 38°C.

The prediction falls in line with weather expert Jawad Memon's remarks who said that the temperature in Karachi is expected to increase by up to 3°C from Monday (tomorrow).