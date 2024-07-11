King Charles sends powerful message to Prince Harry after Duke's statement

King Charles sends hidden message to Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly sent a hidden message to his younger son Prince Harry with his powerful move.

The King showered praise on heir to the throne for the bond he has with Wales. The monarch's move seems to be a fresh blow to Harry, who's set to receive another award in the US for his Invictus Games initiative.



The royal family's social media accounts have shared a brand new video of King Charles III's speech to mark the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, in which the monarch paid a heartfelt tribute to William for his work.

The 75-yearold highlighted William's efforts as he and Queen Camilla travelled to Cardiff to on Thursday.



"It has given me great pleasure to see my son's relationship with this special land continue, including returning only this week to Anglesey – Ynys Mon – a place which I know means so much to him," said the King.

Prince William holds the title of Prince of Wales, which he received when Charles became the monarch in 2022.



The monarch seemingly dealt a fresh blow to Harry with his words as he did not speak even a single word for Harry even if the Duke's Invictus Games initiative is being hailed by the world.

King Charles message comes day after Harry's statement as the Duke said: "The statement read: "Congratulations to those selected for Team UK for our first-ever Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler next February.

"These games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges like alpine skiing, snowboarding and skeleton, as well as providing a truly memorable experience for their families."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father Harry concluded his statement expressing excitement over seeing the "passion, determination, and resilience" of all competitors.