Brad Pitt's worst nightmare revealed as his kids chose team 'mom

Brad Pitt is reportedly anxious about his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie potentially sharing their experiences in a tell-all interview.



A source revealed to In Touch that Pitt, 60, is concerned about his kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, speaking out about their experiences.

"This is a dark cloud hanging over Brad's head. He can muzzle Angelina with his lawyers, but he can't muzzle his own kids," the insider noted.

While the children have remained silent so far, the source suggests they may eventually want to share their side of the story, leaving Pitt powerless to stop them.

"They've stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line, it's very plausible that they're going to want to tell their side of the story. There's nothing to stop them from doing it... And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it."

The insider further noted that Angelina has made it “very clear” that “this is not something she’s trying to encourage.”

She also “insists” that Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne “made their own minds up” about removing the “Pitt” last name from their monikers.

The couple's kids are dropping their father's surname, with Zahara, Vivienne, and Shiloh all adopting "Jolie" as their last name.

Zahara started the trend in November 2023, followed by Vivienne in May, and Shiloh, who legally changed her name in May after turning 18.

“If these kids eventually do want to turn around and get the ultimate closure by laying it all out in the open and telling the world what they’ve been through, it’s going to be Brad’s worst nightmare and no doubt will be the ultimate humiliation for him,” the source concluded.

“He’s in a very tough spot because it’s not like he can even try and talk to them about it because that could only make things worse. So all he can do is wait for the hammer to drop and try to put it out of his mind.”