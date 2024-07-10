Jon Bon Jovi’s mother Carol Bongiovi dies at 83

Jon Bon Jovi’s mother, Carol A. Bongiovi, has passed away at the age of 83.
On Tuesday, July 9, the It’s My Life hitmaker paid tribute to his mother in a heartfelt statement given to People on behalf of the family after Carol’s passing.
"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family," Bon Jovi, 62, said in the statement, adding, "She will be greatly missed."
According to the publication, Carol died on Tuesday, July 9, three days ahead of her 84th birthday, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey.
She was the founder of her son’s eponymous band’s fan club and an entrepreneur who operated several businesses.
In addition, the Erie, Pennsylvania native served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she crossed paths with her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr.
She moved with her husband to Sayreville, NJ, nurtured her family before finally settling in Holmdel, NJ, where she resided until her death.
Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, eight grandchildren and their three sons and daughters-in-law: Bon Jovi and Dorothea, Anthony and Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Matthew and Desiree Bongiovi.
