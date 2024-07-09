Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley thrilled as pregnancy news delights fans

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are 'excited for new chapter.'

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are embracing the joyous revelation of their impending parenthood.

Sources close to the couple revealed to People that they have long harbored a desire to start a family, a dream now coming to fruition.



The confirmation of Margot's pregnancy earlier this week marked a milestone for the couple, who are reportedly relieved that the news is finally public. A

ccording to an insider, both Margot and Tom place significant value on family, and from the early stages of their relationship, parenthood was a shared aspiration.

"They've wanted to start a family for quite some time," shared the source with People.

"Family means a lot to both of them, and they knew early on that being parents was something they really wanted."

Despite keeping their joyful anticipation under wraps for a while, both are now pleased that the news is out in the open.

The news was further underscored by photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Sunday, showing Margot proudly displaying her blossoming baby bump in a white crop top during a leisurely boat trip on Lake Como.