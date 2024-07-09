BTS star Kim Seokjin joins FRED jewelry as first ever global ambassador

BTS' Jin partners with Fred Jewelry.

Fred has made a sparkling announcement by appointing South Korean singer and songwriter Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin from BTS, as its inaugural global ambassador.

The jeweler’s vice president and artistic director, Valérie Samuel, who is also the granddaughter of the founder Fred Samuel, praised Jin for his radiant energy, artistic prowess, and shared values with the maison.



Valérie Samuel expressed, “His unwavering optimism and zest for life align perfectly with the ethos of our brand and our founder Fred Samuel.”

Jin, in turn, expressed his deep honor and gratitude for joining the Fred family in this new capacity.

"I look forward to our future collaborations and the exciting projects we will bring through this partnership," he added.

He has secured his first solo luxury deal with Fred, a renowned jeweler.

BTS had earlier been ambassadors for Louis Vuitton under the direction of the late Virgil Abloh in 2021.



Recent reports from South Korean media suggest Jin is set to be a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As the eldest member of BTS, he was the first to complete his military service, swiftly reconnecting with fans, known as the BTS Army, through events like the massive "hugathon" and celebrating the group’s 11th anniversary.