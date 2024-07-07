Judy Belushi-Pisano, actress, producer, widow of John Belushi dies at 73

Judy Belushi-Pisano died at the age of 73 following her husband John Belushi

Judy Belushi-Pisano, the widow of John Belushi, passed away at the age of 73.

On Saturday, July 6, the official Instagram and Facebook accounts of her husband announced the news of the producer’s passing with a heartfelt note.

Though the cause of death was not disclosed in the statement, according to The Martha's Vineyard Times, she died after a "long battle" with cancer.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy," they began the social media caption.

Noting her "dedication and creative genius," they shed light on her efforts for The Blues Brothers, alongside her late husband and Dan Aykoroy.

"In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honoured his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand," they added.



"As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work," the statement continued, "Ensuring that John’s legacy and the Blues Brothers will never fade."

"There was no one like her," they raved before describing, "Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure."

"You could be truly yourself around her; that alone was a gift," the caption ended with a loving note.

In addition to her producer credits, Belushi was an actress known for her work on National Lampoon's Animal House and The Blues Brothers.