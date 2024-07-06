Princess Eugenie, Beatrice distance themselves from Harry to support William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered major blow as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice - daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - have distanced themselves from the Sussexes.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who once had an extremely close bond with the Princesses of York, are said to be in great pain as they are drifting apart from the royal sisters.

Following several public spats between the Sussexes and other members of the Firm, "Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family." a source has claimed.

"They haven't communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now. They are nowhere near as close as they once were."



The source claims that the row extends from the princesses' mother Sarah Ferguson as the Duchess, in an interview, revealed she 'hasn't really met' Meghan - after the Sussexes claimed it was Fergie who 'taught her to curtsey' to the late Queen.



However, the source told Express UK that this might be a tale Ferguson has told to distance herself from Markle.



The source went on: "They were neighbours," the source said. "Royal Lodge is basically next door to Frogmore and the Yorks and Sussexes met quite often. Sarah taught Meghan how to curtsey and there have been other meetings."

"Both Harry and Meghan were quite surprised by Sarah's comments and couldn't understand why she would distance herself like that. It has caused a bit of distance between the families."

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been the closest to Harry and Meghan through the years. Eugenie also has a close bond with her cousin Prince William while Jack is said to have seen his bromance with Prince Harry teeter off.



"Eugenie and Jack are very careful about what they say to friends because they don't want to be seen as bad-mouthing Harry or Meghan," the source said.

"There's still a friendship there but it's not like the close family bond they had before Harry moved to America."

Princess Eugenie, who previously made headlines for teaming up with William at recent royal events, has been spotted in Germany just days before the future King's arrival.

William has taken a solo flight to Germany to cheer on England as they will take on Switzerland in the Euros Quarter-Finals at Düsseldorf Arena on Sunday. Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be fully supporting William amid his royal rift with Harry.