Ben Affleck spends July 4th with kids, away from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was spotted spending his time with his children in Los Angeles on the fourth of July, away from his wife Jennifer Lopez, as she stayed in the Hamptons amid divorce rumours.



The actor, 51, who has reportedly been split from Lopez, 54, for months, was seen putting on a rare smile while dining at the alfresco with his children Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The former couple also share son Samuel, 12.

In pictures shared by Daily Mail, Ben looked stylish in a blue shirt and tan jeans while flashing his wedding ring and chatting with his kids.

In moments, the star was seen gently touching Violet's cheek as he enjoyed his quality time with his children and laughing while sharing a joke with the group.

As Affleck enjoyed spending time with his kids in L.A., Lopez landed in New York City with rumours that her marriage to Affleck has been “over for months” now.

A source told Page Six that the couple, who haven't been spotted together for once in a month, “been apart since March.”