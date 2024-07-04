Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first baby with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker become parents

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker became parents for the first time after giving birth to a baby on Wednesday.



According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the couple was seen exiting a hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., with their first baby on the same day that happens to be Tucker’s 28th birthday as well.

The infant’s gender and exact date of birth are not officially announced, yet.

The outlet was able to secure photographs of Hudgens in which she was seen holding her infant daughter in her arms while the baseball player trailed closely behind carrying their luggage.

The 35-year-old actress wore light blue button-down shirt and black trousers, while Tucker wore black shorts, slides, and a teal graphic hoodie.

Along with hospital personnel, Hudgens made sure to wear sunglasses as the three of them headed to their car.

Despite the big occasion, the brand new mother didn’t forget an Instagram tribute in honour of the athlete’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck, you make the world a brighter place just by being you,” she captioned a sweet carousel.



