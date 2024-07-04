Heidi Klum gets ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant’s grandmother in tears

Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum seemed to “push” joy into an America’s Got Talent contestant, and especially her grandmother’s life.



The 9-year-old Tampa native contestant, Pranysqa Mishra, auditioned with her singing ability on the show on Tuesday, July 2, in an episode of the competition, and called out her grandmother before taking the stage.

“My grandma always tells me to sing my heart out and that one day I’ll be on the big stage,” Mishra shared in a confessional before going on stage for her turn of performance.

As Mishra walked out onto the stage, she was welcomed by Klum, 51, and the fellow judges, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel immediately.

Upon Klum’s question about who will Mishra call from her family after her audition, she immediately said that it will be her grandmother who would get the first call.

“She always wanted me to be [on] this big stage and now finally I’m here,” she gushed.

After Mishra finished own rendition of Tina Turner’s song River Deep – Mountain High, the judges were blown away, and Klum honoured the little girl with a standing ovation.

“Oh my gosh!” Klum gushed. “I mean, I did not expect that. We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that.”

“And you know what I’m gonna do now, because I honestly don’t want to hear what Howie, Simon, or Sofia has to say,” Klum added. “I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you.”

Klum rushed on stage to embrace Mishra and praise her “incredible” performance, after hitting the buzzer.

The model then went to meet Mishra's family backstage to call her grandmother and share the excellent news.

“She did really really well, Grandma!” Klum gushed. “She got my Golden Buzzer!”

Mishra's grandmother was thrilled to hear the news and started crying joyfully when she heard Klum compliment her.

Klum mentioned that she was eager to hear Mishra's upcoming song when she had done speaking with her family.

“I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to hear what you’re going to sing next,” Klum told Mishra.