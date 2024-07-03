Robert Towne, Oscar-winning ‘Chinatown’ screenwriter, breathes his last at 89

Robert Towne died on Monday, July 1 at the age of 89

Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Chinatown, passed away at the age of 89.

According to Deadline, Towne died on Monday, July 1, at his home, as reported by his PR firm McClure & Associates on behalf of his family.

Towne's legendary career was highlighted by his Academy Award win for Best Original Screenplay for Chinatown at the 47th Academy Awards in 1975.

The 1974 film, starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, was nominated for 11 Oscars. Besides the Oscar, Towne also won a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild of America (WGA) award for the iconic L.A. set thriller.

Throughout his illustrious career, Towne was nominated for three other Oscars for his work on The Last Detail, Shampoo, and Greystoke.

He was also nominated for The Legend of Tarzan and Lord of the Apes. He won three WGA awards, including one for the drama series Mad Men.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the film industry, Towne received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the WGA in 1997.

In recent years, Towne continued to work in the industry. In 2019, it was announced that he was collaborating with David Fincher and Netflix on a pilot script for a prequel series to Chinatown.

Additionally, the cause of Towne's death has not been disclosed.