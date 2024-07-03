Meghan Markle eyes reunion with King Charles in surprising turn of events

Meghan Markle seeks King Charles' support for her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle is looking to tap her royal circle in prospective promotions of her products from lifestyle brand.



According GB News, a source revealed the Duchess of Sussex asked Prince Harry to ring his connections within the royal family, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to add to her list of influencers as she prepares to launch more products from American Riviera Orchard.

They went on to claim Meghan is ready to go great lengths to secure seal of approval from King Charles for her brand despite the ongoing animosity between the two parties.

"Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it,” they said. "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval.

The insider explained: "Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing."

They added: "She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to.

"She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help."