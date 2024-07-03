King Charles attempts to foil Meghan Markle's business plans

Meghan Markle is facing off against a royal rival in the business world.

King Charles reportedly unveiled new product only hours after rumours began circulating about the duchess’ prospective launch as part of her lifestyle brand.

The 75-year-old monarch introduced the world to his Highgrove Royal Estate Honey worth £25 a jar, weighing 350g.

The delicacy is produced by royal bees on the monarch’s private estate, making it a “fantastic gift for food lovers with its distinctive lime flavour”.

The announcement followed swirling rumours about the Suits alum adding rosé wine to her collection of products in American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan was previously accused of copying the King when she teased pots of jam in two separate flavours, raspberry and strawberry, akin to the Buckingham Palace Strawberry Preserve.

The description of Charles’ Highgrove Organic Royal Estate Honey on the Royal Collection shop read: “Produced from pollen collected by the myriad of bees who all live in the exclusively commissioned traditional British double-walled beehives on the estate; each hive has its own specific design and took almost a year to construct by hand.

“The bees in the spring work the hedgerows of Highgrove Gardens and, in late June to early July, forage on the avenue of limes.

“The organic soft-set honey makes a fantastic gourmet gift for food lovers with its distinctive lime flavour.”