SZA surprise fans with ‘wildest’ career switch

SZA, before becoming a renowned singer, had a passion for gymnastics and even considered pursuing it professionally.



In a recent interview with NBC Sports, she revealed that she used to be a gymnast and had a strong interest in the sport before eventually turning her focus to music.

She even got to meet Olympic champion Simone Biles ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

“I was nowhere near as cool as you,” SZA said to the 27-year-old in the video, called "When SZA Met Simone — Part 1."

“When it was clear to me that I wasn’t gonna be a national gymnast, I was like 'Okay, let me see what I can do.' "

The Grammy-winning artist shared that she viewed singing as a "hidden talent" and confessed that she needed a new outlet to channel her competitive energy, leading her to pursue music as a way to satisfy her drive to excel.

She also took the opportunity to praise Biles for her prowess and said, “It’s [been] my dream to talk to you.” SZA told Biles, “You’re like my wildest dream. I have never seen anything like you — no one has.”

SZA and Biles playfully competed in a handstand challenge, showcasing their gymnastic skills.

"She's going to knock me over," Biles joked, anticipating a tough competition.

In the end, SZA emerged victorious, impressing Biles with her hidden talent.