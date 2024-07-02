Lupita Nyong’o: ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ cancer storyline and Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong’o related her A Quiet Place: Day One cancer storyline to the death of Chadwick Boseman.



In an interview with People, Nyong’o talked about her cancer storyline in A Quiet Place: Day One, calling it “very therapeutic” after losing her Black Panther co-star and friend to colon cancer in 2020. Boseman was 43 years old at the time.

A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel movie which earned the horror franchise’s biggest opening weekend yet with $53 million, Nyong’o plays the role of a terminally ill cancer patient in hospice care at the beginning of the movie.

“It was scary to have to go there,” Nyong’o said about her role, who “is really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and whose life is slipping between her fingers. That was daunting to have to go there, psychologically and emotionally.”

But she shared how her relationship with Boseman made it more influential.

“In the end, it was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core,” Nyong’o told People. “I definitely was thinking about that a lot.”

“What I came to realize is that it’s really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally,” she added. “When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted.”